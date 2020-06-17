This ZEE5 lockdown special is all set to release on 18th June, 2020 exclusively on ZEE5, written by Sumrit Shahi and produced by Sarita A. Tanwar and Niraj Kothari.

The season one of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' which was released in January 2020, had garnered immense love and appreciation from the fans, and since then everyone was waiting for its next chapter to be unveiled. Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta's chemistry was widely appreciated by the fans and now the makers have unveiled the special edition of Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown Special, but with a twist!

The lockdown special series marks the debut of TV actor Zain Imam who will be essaying the role of Anya Singh's ex in the show. The series will focus on the booming relationship of exes Anya and Zain amid lockdown.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Anya Singh spoke at length about her upcoming series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown Special, shooting for it all by herself, dating her best friend and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us something about the lockdown special

I am so glad that the makers decided to come up with a lockdown special episode of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.The lockdown special is connected to season 1 of the series, the only difference that the audience will witness is my ex (Zain Imam) will be back in my life. The short episodic series will show how we (me and my ex) rekindle our romance amid lockdown.

On shooting challenges

I am currently in Delhi with my family, and all of us had to shoot as well as act. So, what happened one day, my Wi-Fi connection wasn't working and it took me two hours to shoot and communicate for a scene that usually would have taken two minutes. Shooting from home comes with a lot of challenges, although my director was all on a Zoom call with me, still, I had to keep in mind a lot of things like how will the actor react, my eye movement etc. It's very different when you shoot on the set and when you shoot from home. When I am on the set someone else would do my hair, makeup, I just had to wear my costume. However, I loved shooting for the show. Its a fun and a light-hearted series will put a smile on your face. I hope the audience like it as much as I liked filming it.

Have you dated your best friend?

I believe in the concept of 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' Personally, I have dated someone who became my best friend. It's very important to be friends with your boyfriend, it makes the relationship more comfortable, more fun and real. I was lucky enough somebody turned out to be close.

' Never Kiss Your Best Friend' is based on Sumrit Shahi''s book of the same name and it revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. Lockdown special is all set to release on 18th June 2020 on ZEE5.