Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise came as a shocker to many and we still can't comprehend that he is no more. The 34-year-old actor was laid to rest on June 14 in Mumbai. The cause of death is reported to be suicide.

The last 24 hours have witnessed an immense outpouring of grief from not just his fans, but fellow industry professionals and political leaders. Such was the respect and admiration that Rajput had gained. Sushant's demise has led to a movement as the entire nation is now openly addressing the importance of mental illness.

Not just Sushant, there are are many actors like him who have succumbed to mental illness and came out victorious.

International Business Times India spoke to the budding actor Anya Singh, who made her debut with YRF's 'Qaidi Band' (2017), which unfortunately bombed at the box office. Right after two months of her film failure, she lost her father which took a toll on her mental health. After three years she made her web debut with Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which was appreciated by her fans and critics.

Anya shared her journey on how she tackled the dark phase of her life with the help of her family members and friends and also condoled Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Excerpts from the chat:

On Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and need to address mental health

It's sad to hear this. He was a talented performer and actor. I loved watching him on-screen. The problem with the people in India is they don't understand or talk about anxiety or depression. If someone tries to seek a counsellor people say, 'Are you mad'? No one understands that there is a reason someone believes that they need help. We all need someone to hear us. Having said that, I myself have gone through dark phases of life.

Battling mental health

When I got the film 'Qaidi Band', I was ecstatic as it was under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Obviously, this was the best debut for me. I felt everything had fallen into place, but the film didn't do well. You know why because my character was not relatable, people couldn't resonate to my role that a girl who is in jail is doing certain things. The movie's failure taught me that one can never predict what happens in life. After two months of 'Quadi Band', my dad passed away and that was the toughest phase of my life. I decided to take a break as I had gone through a lot emotionally. I had my mother, my friends and relatives who pulled me out from the darkness.

Heading back to her hometown during the lockdown

Currently, I am in my hometown with my family in Delhi. I wanted to be with my family, as during these unprecedented times, it is better to stay with someone whom you are close to than staying alone.

On the work front, Anya Singh will be seen in a special edition of Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown Special, from June 18, 2020, on Zee 5.

