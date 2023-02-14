After making us believe in fairtytale weddings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have now dropped some radiant pictures from their haldi ceremony. Dressed in shades of white and yellow, the two look absolutely made for each other. From lovingly gazing into each other's eyes to making some quirky poses, the two look soaked in the fervor of their wedding festivities.

What the two wrote

"Pyaar ka rang chada hai," Kiara Advani wrote while sharing the beautiful Haldi ceremony pictures. The white bustier and yellow lehenga coupled with a statement neckpiece made Kiara look like the most stunning bride-to-be ever! Sidharth too looked dapper in a yellow kurta pajama. The couple chose to go with Manish Malhotra ensembles for all their wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

The most liked picture

So it didn't come as a surprise when their wedding picture emerged as one of the most liked pictures on Instagram in India. The post shared by Kiara Advani sharing her wedding pictures has grabbed over 15 million likes so far. Sid too raked in over 11 million likes. The grand total of the newlyweds has now come up to 26 million likes.

All about their grand wedding attire

Manish Malhotra had earlier revealed that the couple's love for roman architecture was reflected in their wedding attires. He also revealed that Kiara's outfit had real Swarovski crystals in it. Her diamond jewelry from Manish Malhotra's collection involved ultra-fine handcut diamonds.

"Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds," he wrote.