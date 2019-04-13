Every religion has its own calendar, but the Hindus have many. In a culturally diverse country like India, New Year is celebrated on different dates and in different ways. Tamilians too have their own calendar and New Year is observed on the first day of Chithirai month, which usually falls on April 14.

This year's Tamil New Year, which is known as Puthandu or Puthuvarusham, is called 'Ezhilmaral' (Vikari in Sanskrit)'. The Tamil calendar has a 60-year cycle and each year has a different name. According to the Tamil calendar, 2019 is the 33rd year in the cycle. The outgoing year was called 'Atti' ('Vilambi' in Sanskrit)' and the next year will be 'Veeriyezhal' ('Sarvari' in Sanskrit).

How Tamil New Year is celebrated?

A tray consisting vegetables, fruits, betel leaves, gold ornaments and a mirror is placed in the pooja room and one would view one's face in the mirror once one wakes up in the morning before engaging in other activities. Reading the Panchangam or the almanac is the long-followed tradition among those who celebrate the day.

Tamils make it special by wearing new clothes, preparing sweets and by visiting temples. As per beliefs, Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe on this auspicious day.

