Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have officially decided to part ways. The two have released an official statement and made their separation news public. While the duo continue to say that things remain cordial between the two and the divorce was mutual, reports doing the rounds say otherwise.

Comparisons with Priyanka?

A new report states that apart from the difference in lifestyle from Joe Jonas, family comparisons with Priyanka Chopra also played a role in Sophie - Joe's divorce. "His brother's wife is a lot older and mature, and the family compare Sophie to Priyanka, which has put her under a lot of stress. Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life," a Mail Online report stated.

"Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she's only 27 and hasn't even really lived because she's spent all her good, young years working. It wasn't an issue at first but the age gap between Sophie and Joe has become a real problem. They want very different things," the report added.

Couple's joint statement

Joe Jonas, in his recent concert, urged all his fans not to take anything which he hasn't said as the truth. On the other hand, the GoT star has maintained absolute mum on the topic. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the couple said in their statement.