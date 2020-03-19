The Pussycat Dolls aren't taking any chances with their health during the coronavirus pandemic. The group have reportedly cancelled their reunion tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Roberts made an announcement on Instagram about a postponement but it has now been reported that the tour has been cancelled.

The singer turned radio host reportedly admitted she was 'sad' and 'gutted' especially since she and her fellow band members have 'all waited so long' for the reunion tour to happen.

She wrote alongside: 'Alright Doll lovers.. Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

'We're gutted not to be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion was a much awaited event this year and the fact that t has been cancelled is sure to disappoint a multitude of fans. But it looks like no one is more disappointed than Ashley Roberts herself.

She took to social media to vent her frustration, she wrote: 'I know it's a bummer to postpone. We have all waited so long for this to happen. But it's everyone's health and safety that matters the most."

And we have to agree, during the coronavirus pandemic, when the world is being cautioned and urged to stay indoors in self-quarantines, having a tour is not only irresponsible but also dangerous. However, it might be made better if the group makes it up to its fans later on or better yet, gives them a tste of the reuinion with a virtual tour of sorts.

Many stars have taken to using the internet to give their fans a remote concert of sorts, which is quite a sweet gesture. It is known that The Pussycat Dolls is made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta. The group is known for their racy outfits and raunchy routines on stage and it is a real disappointment that fans won't get to see their reuinion this year.