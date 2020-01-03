Ashley Roberts rang in the new year with a romantic getaway. She posted some sizzling snaps from her holiday that are sure to send fans in a frenzy.

The Pussycat Dolls star spent New Years in Thailand and posted some sultry snaps of herself in a skimpy bikini. Ashley's two piece consisted of a slightly plunging top half teamed with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms, which covered her peachy posterior. Ashley sure seems to be working Instagram.

Ashley reportedly celebrated the new year in Thailand alongside professional dancer Giovanni, who she has been dating since her stint on Strictly last year.

Ashley recently told the Daily Mail's YOU magazine that she's in no rush to have children with Giovanni.

She said: 'You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year.' She added that she later composed herself and decided that if children were meant to be, they're meant to be. Ashley went on to say that she's too busy to think about it and is waiting for what next year has in store for her. She also confessed that she is open to adoption and other avenues available to her.

Reportedly, Ashley will certainly be kept busy next year, when she joins Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour. The band will be hitting arenas in Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London on a nine date UK wide tour starting in April. We have to say, Ashley Roberts looked gorgeous in the snaps. You can check out the pics here: