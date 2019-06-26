Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to turn up the heat. The singer has been relaxing in Italy. The Pussycat Doll teased fans with snaps from her exotic vacation. Nicole looked stunning as she soaked up the sun, in Capri, Italy.

Nicole Scherzinger has been quite active on Instagram, posting pics from her vacation. We have to say, she sure knows how to work the camera. In one shot she can be seen posing in front of a cliff. The snap looks tailor-made for Instagram. The star donned a purple bikini in some of the snaps. Nicole Scherzinger rocked the swimwear.

She showed off her enviable figure and captioned one of the posts: 'Another year around the sun is approaching and I share these pictures in grace, gratitude and voluptuous celebration!'

'I have struggled with my weight and image my whole life and I still do, but I'm just realizing as the moons go by to take it easier on myself. Life is too short.' It looked like Nicole Scherzinger wanted to inspire and motivate her fans. She added: 'We spend too much time beating ourselves down as opposed to talking ourselves up. I realized I'm too grown up and need to not to be so hard on myself, I have to choose to embrace me and my body through all of its stages and seasons!'

Nicole finished by the post by saying: 'This season I'm grateful for the body I've worked so hard for in the gym. Now I am rewarding myself by eating my weight in pasta here in one of my favorite places. Italy!'

Nicole Scherzinger shot to fame as a member of the girl group, The Pussycat Dolls. Nicole is a successful singer and has also had stints as a judge on reality TV shows. The beauty doesn't seem to be letting anything slow her down. You can check out the pics here: