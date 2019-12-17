Multifaceted singer Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Anitha have filed a complaint with the Abhiramapuram cops over their missing daughter.

According to reports, Pallavi, daughter of Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Anitha, is missing since Sunday, 15 December, night. She allegedly had a fight at home, before storming out of the house after which she is not traceable.

Her cell phone is reportedly switched off and the cops are investigating the case.

Pushpavanam Kuppusamy is a lyricist, singer and music composer who is credited for reviving the Tamil folk art. He is married to singer Anitha and they have brought out many albums together.

Mannu Manakkadhu, Mann Vaasam, Mann Osai, Karisal Mann, Solam Vedhaikkayile, Meham Karukkudhadi, Kalathu Medu and Urkkuruvi among many other albums which he has delivered. A recipient of Kalaimamani award, he has sung devotional songs and written a couple of books on folk song culture in Tamil Nadu.

Pushpavanam Kuppusamy is also associated with film industry and worked with the music directors like Ilaiyaraaja, GV Prakash Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad. He was also judge in a couple of singing shows that include Vijay TV's Super Singer.

Whereas his wife Anitha has written books on cookery and using her singing skills to spread message about dowry, smoking, drinking, female infanticide, etc. She was associated with the AIADMK, earlier.