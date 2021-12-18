Allu Arjun's Pushpa has got an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office. The multilingual movie has become the biggest post-pandemic opener in Indian cinema.

Area Wise Collection of Pushpa

On the opening day, Pushpa has grossed Rs 34.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 24.75 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office. In the Nizam region alone, it has raked in Rs 16.4 crore from the Nizam region alone with distributors' income of Rs 9.41 crore.

Whereas in Andhra, the movie earned Rs 13.4 with a distributors' name of Rs 9.41 crore.

The Sukumar-directorial has collected Rs 3.8 crore (distributors' share: Rs 1.5 crore) in Tamil Nadu, Rs 2.2 crore (Rs 90 lakh) in Kerala, Rs 6.6 crore (Rs 3.6 crore) in Karnataka and Rs 4.3 crore (Rs 1.7 crore) from rest of India to take the domestic total to Rs 51.7 crore.

Pushpa 1st Day Overseas Box Office Collection

In the US, the movie has grossed Rs 7.4 crore from the opening day (includes premiere collection). Trade reports from Australia claim the film to have collected a little over Rs 90 lakh.

The film has grossed a total of Rs 10.9 crore from the overseas box office.

The worldwide collection of Pushpa on the first day stands at Rs 62.6 crore with the distributors' share of Rs 37.55 crore. Thus becoming the biggest Indian opener in the post-pandemic era.

This, by any yardstick, is a fantastic collection. The film has opened to positive reviews and the makers are hoping that the movie continues to pull the audience to theatres for the next couple of days.

The worldwide distribution rights have been sold for Rs 150 crore and the distributors' share should cross Rs 135 crore (not gross) in order to be declared hit at the box office.