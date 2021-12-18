Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa is off to a great start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The movie, which was released on Friday, December 17, has opened to positive reviews and registered a fantastic opening across the centres.

Pushpa Opening Day Box Office Collection

The film had garnered fantastic pre-release business and cashing on the hype the distributors-exhibitors dedicated majority of the screens to the Allu Arjun-starrer. Although there were no special shows, Pushpa has managed to do a record-breaking collection on the first day, say trade experts.

The early trends coming from the trade indicate that Pushpa has minted over Rs 35 crore on the Andhra and Telangana box office. In Nizam region alone, it has grossed over 20 crore.

A detailed report on collection is awaited.

Breaks Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Record

It means the movie has shattered the first-day collection record of Allu Arjun's previous best of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had grossed Rs 29 crore on the first day. The net income of the flick in the two states stood at Rs 20.30 crore.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of tickets is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes on single screens is restricted at Rs 5!

However, the High Court suspended the state government's GO. Nonetheless, permission for the special shows were not given by the local authorities.

Pushpa Collection in the Hindi Market

The movie was released in decent number of screens and managed to garner 50 per cent occupancy. The Telugu version ion the North Indian market earned around Rs 75-80 lakh. The overall gross collection including the dubbed Hindi and the Telugu version raked in Rs 3.75 crore.

The net collection of the movie stands at Rs 3 crore.

Pushpa Opening Day Collection in US

Pushpa raked in $543,603 from 293 locations from the Wednesday premieres and made a collection of $387,009 on Thurday to take the total collection of the movie to $930,612(₹7.07Cr).