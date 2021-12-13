Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is all set to hit the screens worldwide in multiple languages on Friday, 17 December. Billed as one of the most-hyped movies in the recent months, the industry has pinned high hopes on the flick's performance at the box office.

Pushpa Worldwide Box Office

With massive hype riding on the movie, the Allu Arjun-starrer has minted Rs 150 crore even before its release. From the sale of worldwide theatrical rights, the movie has made the said amount.

As per the trade reports, the theatrical rights of Pushpa of Nizam region were sold for Rs 36 crore followed by Ceded (Rs 18 crore), Vizag (Rs 12.25 crore) and Guntur (Rs 9.20 crore).The distribution rights of East, West and Krishna were sold for Rs 8.15 crore, Rs 7.15 crore, Rs 7.65 crore, respectively.

Last but not the least, the theatrical rights of Nellore have fetched Rs 4.10 crore. From the sale of the theatrical rights of Andhra and Telangana, the business made by the movie stands at Rs 102.5 crore.

The rights of the theatrical rights from other states in Indian have also been in demand. As a result, the rights of each regions fetched good amount for the makers of Pushpa.

Going by the reports, the Karnataka theatrical rights were sold at Rs 9 crore followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 6 crore) and Kerala (Rs 4 crore) The rights from the rest of the country fetched Rs 11 crore. The overseas and P&P business stand at Rs 17.5 crore to take the worldwide pre-release business to Rs 150 crore.

The movie has created a lot of pre-release hype and this has translated into business. Now, the distributors and theatre owners are hoping that Pushpa not only recovers their investment but also earns them good profit.

Sukumar-directorial movie has Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in the supporting roles. Samantha, who is parting ways from her husband, is doing a special number.