As Pushpa 2's rage continues to grow by the day, beating box office records and creating frenzy, the movie's plot turns into a reality in Bengaluru. But the climax is not in the filmy style. The renowned Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium has found itself in the middle of a soup over accusations of being involved in a sandalwood smuggling racket.

Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium caught under smuggling racket

The commercial wing of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (KSHDCL), Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, is now at risk of losing its sandalwood permit. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindra Kumar, along with his officers, raided the emporium following a tip-off. A Deccan Herald report states that the manager Narayana Murthy of the emporium along with one Gaurav Saragoi have been booked.

The rule states that any person purchasing less than 4 kg of sandalwood doesn't need a permit. However, just like any other good heist movie, the plot thickens here. Saragoi reportedly supplied 435 kg of sandalwood within a period of six months by packing packets of 3.5 kgs. Along with the wood, 105 kg sandalwood powder and 10 kg sandalwood oil were also supplied.

However, Saragoi claims that the material was brought from Rajasthan but failed to prove any legal documents supporting his claims. "We are looking into all the aspects, including smuggling. As of now, Murthy and Saragoi have been booked in the case. The sandalwood storage permission given to Cauvery Emporium will be cancelled," DCF Ravindra said.

Not just that...

However, the Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium isn't the only place caught in the sandalwood smuggling ring. In another case of crackdown, Bengaluru police arrested two individuals in separate cases of sandalwood smuggling.

The first case was from Jnanabharati (university campus), where a watchman heard a tree-chopping sound at night. When he rushed to the spot, he found a few men axing the tree. As they fled the spot, a phone was left behind, which helped the police reach the main accused, Sakaiah alias Saka, 33, from Iruligara Doddi in Ramanagara. The police recovered 115 kg of sandalwood logs from him.

In the second case, police caught hold of a truck driver, 26-year-old KV Sharath, from Piriyapatna and recovered 146 kg of sandalwood logs from him. The total worth of the seized sandalwood is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

While the smugglers might have tried their best, the police too proved: "Jhukega Nahi Sa*la!"