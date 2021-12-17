Allu Arjun's much-anticipated Pushpa: The Rise has hit the screens on Friday. The actor, who is popularly known as Bunny among his fans, has paired up with Rashmika Mandanna in the movie, written and directed by Sukumar.

It is Sukumar's third flick with Allu Arjun after Arya and Arya 2. The latest movie a slew of characters in the supporting roles including Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj , Harish Uthaman, Mimi Gopi and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa Story

The movie tells the story of an ordinary man's rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa Raj, a coolie in Seshachalam, is involved in the illegal business. In a matter of time, from just chopping trees he went on to become a man who gives orders.

Naturally, he has too many enemies but it does not prevent him from moving ahead in the business. The story that unfolds after the entry of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil) forms the crux of the story.

Pushpa Review

Pushpa does not have an out-of-the-box story, but the brilliance lies in the way the story is expanded and how the hero character is presented. Except for the problematic romance between Pushpa and Sirivalli, the Sukumar-directorial continues to entertain the viewers. Last but not the least, the three-hour-long movie should have got a better climax clash between the hero and the villain.

Allu Arjun's mannerisms in the rustic characters is a treat to watch. VFC, Samantha's special number, Ram-Laxman's action choreography and Devi Sri Prasad's BGM

What do Audience Say?

Check out what netizens say about the Allu Arjun-starrer:

taran adarsh: #OneWordReview...

#Pushpa [#Hindi]: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: Medium star⭐⭐½

#Pushpa is #AlluArjun show all the way. Delivers an award-worthy, knockout performance... Fantastic first half... Gripping second hour, but could've done with trimming... DON'T UNDERESTIMATE THIS FILM. #PushpaReview

Sreedhar Reddy Komalla: Just one word "Terrific"! Can't wait for part - 2!

@alluarjun whatte transformation as #Pushpa! Hearty congratulations to

@MythriOfficial Bouquet

Director Maruthi: #Pushpa tag line might be RISE but ICON STAR

@alluarjun RULED the show, That transformation, swag, attitude , deenavva Taggede

Congratulations @aryasukku bhai @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial ichi padesaru. New definition of Mass cinema LOVED IT, Big kick at end of 2021 to TFI Red heart

idlebrain jeevi: #PushpaTheRise shows the rise of #Pushpa. Superb first half. Climax is underwhelming! Sukumar gives different treatment and characterisations. There are small issues, but they do pale out due to +ve things.

@alluarjun performance & characterisation is outstanding. Will do well!Thumbs up

Haricharan Pudipeddi: Enjoyed #Pushpa for most part. Gets the masala cinema formula just right to work well.

@alluarjun is terrific in a role that he owns and makes it one of his memorable performances. More than the action scenes, I loved the confrontation scenes in which #AlluArjun is Fire

Ramesh Bala: #Pushpa [3.25/5] : An Intense Mass Entertainer..

Icon StAAr @alluarjun has lived the role of #Pushpa

His body language, mannerisms, dialogue delivery and overall acting is award worthy.. Clapping hands sign A heroic performance.. Not an easy character to portray..

One Man Show all the way!

Adi Reddy: #Pushpa : Excellent 1stHalf... Every Thing Is Good.. Excellent Performances From Each & Every Actor & Actresses..Especially

@alluarjun sir..Folded handsMad performance..What an actor..What!! transformation from AVPL to #PushpaTheRise Collision symbol

Worth A Ticket Price Already..Into The 2nd Half Now

Venky Reviews: #Pushpa Overall an Avg to Abv Avg Rustic Drama!

AA is superb and carries the film. True Performer!

Engaging in parts and the DOP/production is top notch

Flipside, BGM is weak and length is big problem. Climax is ineffective

AA one man show. Can give it a try

Rating: 2.75-3/5

Also, dubbing seems to be off in some places as there is no sync and not many scenes that give a high. BGM in my opinion should've been a lot better but AA tries makes up for it with his terrific makeover and performance Thumbs up #Pushpa

#Pushpa - The second half has pace issues but the last twenty minutes is Fire. #FahadhFaasil vs

@alluarjun climax confrontation scene is Ok hand. Waiting for Pushpa: The rule! I liked the way how Sukumar pushed the boundaries with a big star& how the star AA complemented his director!

SAI KIЯAИ: Just completed #Pushpa

All Arjun carried the whole movie on his shoulders

Next megastar from mega family for sure

Bgm is top notch Collision symbol

Fahad fazil in 1st half peaks performance

Engaging movie without any lag

Rashmika is super cute

4/5

: #Pushpa is a Cult Character from Sukumar which will get more accolades in the coming years. Film has some issues here and there but overall an enjoyable watch. Doesn't fall into our regular format and will take a day or two to grow and be accepted. Felt like a Hit.

Rajasekar: #Pushpa - Solid day one opening already in TN, exhibitors surprised with the footfall for the Tamil version on day 1!

Nikhil Siddhartha: Just Finished Watching #PUSHPA

Very rare to c a character study formatt in Commercial cinema.

Hatsoff to @aryasukku sir & @alluarjun bhai who has delivered one of the Best Permormances ever... Laughed, Connected and was thoroughly entertained by him. WATCH IT AT ONCE..I LOVED It