Amid huge hype, Allu Arjun's new movie Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 has finally hit the theaters. Directed by Sukumar, the film marks the reunion of the filmmaker and Allu Arjun after the huge success of movies like Arya and Arya 2. Apart from Telugu, the film also had its simultaneous releases in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Due to some technical reasons, the Malayalam version of the film will be released only on December 18.

Pushpa: An ordinary gangster drama

The film has succeeded in creating huge pre-release hype; all credit goes to the spectacular teaser. Moreover, the inclusion of Fahadh Faasil in the star cast made this movie the most-anticipated one among audiences in Kerala. However, the film has not succeeded in rising up to the expectations, and it has emerged as an ordinary gangster drama that offers nothing new.

The film narrates the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a laborer working for Konda Reddy and Jolly Reddy. After doing smuggling of Red Sandals, Pushpa elevates himself as the co-owner of this smuggling syndicate.

In this journey, he faces a new threat from Mangalam Suri (Sunil), and finally, another enemy named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) enters the scene.

Allu Arjun steals the show

Pushpa is a movie that solely belongs to Allu Arjun. The actor is in his full swing, and it is a real treat to watch him on screens. The actor has put so much effort to improvise his body language and dialect to portray the role of Pushpa Raj.

Unlike other movies by Sukumar, this movie lacked a strong storyline, and it is one of the major negatives of Pushpa. Apart from Pushpa Raj, most of the other characters seem half-baked, and the film lacked that necessary elevation which is a pre-requisite for gangster flicks.

Sunil has done a decent job in this movie, while a brilliant performer like Fahadh Faasil is totally wasted. Kannada actor Dhananjay has done justice to his character, while Rashmika had nothing to do in this movie.

Final Verdict

Pushpa is a movie made with high ambitions. But, apart from Allu Arjun, there is no single factor that hooks the audiences in this movie. Watch the film just for Allu Arjun.