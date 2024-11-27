Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is all set to release on December 5th.

Directed by Sukumar, this sequel has already created massive excitement with its trailer launch event in Patna.

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the second installment is expected to break new records, not just in terms of box office collections but also ticket prices.

In Telangana, it is common for ticket prices to surge for big-budget films. However, for Pushpa 2, producers are planning an even bigger leap in pricing. Reports suggest ticket prices may reach up to ₹300 in Andhra Pradesh, which is a record-breaking rate for pan-India films. This pricing strategy is aimed at ensuring profitability for distributors and makers, especially since the first part faced challenges with returns due to lower ticket rates.

The makers of Mythri Movie Makers are said to be in discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government to formalize this price hike. This comes after

Devara set a precedent with a ₹250 ticket cap. If approved, Pushpa 2 could set a new benchmark in the industry.

The excitement for Pushpa 2 stems from Allu Arjun's impressive makeover, thrilling action sequences, and Devi Sri Prasad's electrifying music. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film lives up to the hype. Analysts believe that while higher ticket prices might boost initial collections, sustained discounts after the opening weekend could help attract a wider audience.

Tollywood films have always seen this as a setback, as the same price hike was done for films like Guntur Karam, which was a flop at the box office, and also for films like Salaar and Devara.

Ticket pricing remains a hot topic among fans and industry experts. While premium rates are common for blockbuster films, crossing the ₹300 mark is unprecedented and could impact audience turnout. The real test will come when the movie hits theaters. Will the higher prices translate into record-breaking collections? Given the history and the new Youtube reviewers ban in Tamil Nadu it would be very interesting to see how the price hike will affect the box office collection of this film.