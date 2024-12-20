Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5, 2024. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has shattered records and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema

The film opened to a thunderous response, collecting a staggering ₹175.9 crore on its first day in India alone. In just two weeks, Pushpa 2 has amassed an impressive ₹990.7 crore net in India. The film's performance has been strong across all languages, with the Hindi version alone contributing ₹621.6 crore. The Telugu version follows with ₹295.6 crore, while Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have added significantly to the total.

Pushpa 2's success isn't limited to India. The film has been a phenomenon worldwide, crossing the ₹1500 crore mark in gross collections within just 14 days of its release. This makes it the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone.

What's remarkable about Pushpa 2's box office run is its consistency. Even in its second week, the film maintained strong daily collections. It earned ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, saw a significant jump over the weekend with ₹63.3 crore on Saturday and ₹76.6 crore on Sunday, and continued to perform well on weekdays.

Pushpa 2 has broken several records along the way. It became the second film in Indian cinema to surpass the ₹150-crore mark in a single day. The film also delivered the highest-ever single-day gross collections in North India, nearly touching ₹100 crore. It's set to dethrone Stree 2 as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, showcasing the growing appeal of South Indian cinema across the country.

On the other hand, the film was also embroiled in controversy despite its massive box-office success. The most significant incident occurred during the film's premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a stampede resulted in the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman and left her 8-year-old son critically injured. Allu Arjun was subsequently arrested and briefly held in custody before being released on interim bail. This event sparked discussions about crowd management at celebrity events and led to increased scrutiny of the film's promotional activities. Additionally, the movie faced criticism from the Karni Sena, a Rajput community organization, over the use of the name "Shekhawat" for a character, which they deemed offensive to the Kshatriya community. Despite these controversies, Pushpa 2 continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, with some analysts suggesting that the publicity from these incidents may have inadvertently boosted the film's popularity.

With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, industry experts predict that Pushpa 2 could aim for even higher milestones.