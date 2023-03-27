Undoubtedly, Pushpa has taken the entire country dancing for Saami Saami and making reels for the dialogue 'Thaggedhe Le'. Its sequel Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films from the Telugu film industry. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the leading lady.

Pushpa was released in December 2021 and the sequel went on floors just a couple of months ago. As of now, the shooting has been kept on hold as director Sukumar is working on delivering a teaser in the first week of April.

Allu Arjun is going to turn a year older in a few days from now and the entire technical team of Pushpa 2 is working on delivering a teaser as a gift for him. Though a little from Pushpa 2 has been shot till now, Sukumar is said to be working on it and managing to make a three-minute teaser.

The director is busy with the editing sessions with Devi Sri Prasad and the editor to make sure it comes out well. Also, in this teaser, there are going to be a lot of high-octane action sequences which are going to raise the expectations of the film. News about the same has been doing rounds for some time and fans of Allu Arjun are super excited about it as they get to watch their favourite star back in action at least for a few minutes.

Pushpa 2 has Fahadh Faasil playing the lead antagonist. The film even has Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Daali Dhananjaya, Ajay Ghosh and many other versatile actors playing pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Pushpa shooting is yet to resume and fans of Pushparaj are waiting to know the release date of the sequel. Let's hope that the makers will announce the release date with the birthday teaser.