Fans of Allu Arjun have been waiting for his Hindi debut film and finally, the wait is over as the much-awaited collaboration has been announced. Allu Arjun and his fans are super excited as he is all set to star in a big-budget movie which will be backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. This news has taken the internet by storm for all the right reasons.

This pan-India project has been announced today and movie buffs are super excited about the project. The movie will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Is it Allu Arjun's next or not?

Allu Arjun is currently busy with Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar. After this film is wrapped, Allu Arjun will team up with Trivikram Srinivas and after that, then he will join the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Expectations of the film are high already. Sandeep recently wrapped up Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Prabhas or Allu Arjun?

Sandeep and Bhushan Kumar personally met Allu Arjun to discuss the collaboration and finally, it worked out. Sandeep has already committed to Prabhas for a film called Spirit. This film is likely to go on floors in November once Prabhas completes his ongoing projects. Post that, this newly announced film will go on floors.

Allu Arjun rejects Jawaan

A few days ago, reports about Allu Arjun doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan were doing rounds on social media. It was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2. But he did give good news to his fans today.