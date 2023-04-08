On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday today, the makers of Pushpa 2 released a glimpse teaser and a new look of the actor. Fans of the actor are super happy about the update. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the new poster and decode it.

Where is Pushpa?

As shown in the teaser, Pusharaj is disappeared and it is time for people to find him. Years later, he will disappear and people who have been working with him when he was a syndicate try to kill him. At the same time, Banwar Singh Shikawath, who is keen on taking revenge on Pushpa is out there searching for him.

Secret behind the look

But as seen in the new poster, he dons various avatars to keep himself out of the limelight. Meanwhile, he will take part in Gangamma Jathara, which is a famous ritual performed by the people of Tirupathi. In this festival, Pushparaj will don the avatar of the goddess to gel into the public to make sure he is not identified.

Red painted nails

In the teaser, Pushparaj can be seen with red colour painted on the little fingernail of his left hand as he does the iconic 'Thaggedhele' step. If you are wondering what that was, it is a hint given by Sukumar for fans to link it to the new poster and understand the backdrop.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The entire country has been waiting for the sequel of Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh and others in pivotal roles. There is no clarity on when the film would release as the minimum amount of shooting for the sequel has not happened till now.