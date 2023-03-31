Prashanth Neel is busy with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar, which is slated to hit the screens on September 28. The entire crew is currently busy at Matera, the old southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric whitewashed caves. Salaar is currently being shot in Matera and this is where was the setting for the prologue action sequence for the James Bond film "No Time to Die," among other international titles.

The production of Salaar now moved to Naples, where preparations for filming in the southern port city's central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza are underway. The local police are assisting with the set preparations, which include the use of drones and lighting for night shooting. Aside from Matera and Naples, other "Salaar" locales include Rome and Budapest.

Salaar is a highly anticipated movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. The film is said to be all about two young people from different nations who fall in love despite the distance and cultural differences and overcome numerous challenges.

The first part of the thriller with a love undercurrent is set to be released internationally on September 23 in Telugu and dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films' Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping Rs 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun!