The release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has not only shattered box office records but also marred a series of controversies that have unfolded in the past few weeks. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5, 2024.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has shattered records and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema. The film has been a phenomenon worldwide, crossing the ₹1500 crore mark in gross collections within just 14 days of its release. This makes it the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of the events:

December 4, 2024: A stampede occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in the chaos, and her 8-year-old son was critically injured.

The incident was attributed to poor crowd management and the unexpected arrival of Allu Arjun.

December 5, 2024: Box Office Success Begins. Despite the tragedy, Pushpa 2 opened to a thunderous response, collecting ₹175.9 crore on its first day in India alone.

December 9, 2024: Karni Sena Controversy Erupts. Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat threatened the makers of Pushpa 2 over the use of the name "Shekhawat" for Fahadh Faasil's antagonist character.

The group accused the film of insulting the Kshatriya community and demanded the removal of the name from the movie.

December 13, 2024: Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the stampede incident.

He was initially sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Telangana court.

The Telangana High Court later granted him interim bail for four weeks.

December 15, 2024: Despite the controversies, Pushpa 2 crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally in just six days, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat.

December 22, 2024: Protesters, claiming to be members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, attacked Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad.

They threw tomatoes, damaged property, and burned effigies of the actor.

At least six people were arrested for vandalizing the actor's home.

December 23, 2024: Political and Public Reactions. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the vandalism and directed law enforcement to maintain order.

The BJP alleged the incident was "state-sponsored terrorism."

TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao called for an end to the blame game, emphasizing the need for better event planning and public safety measures.

As of the latest update, the situation remains tense, with ongoing investigations into the stampede incident and continued public scrutiny of Allu Arjun's role in the tragedy.