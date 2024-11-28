Jagadeesh was arrested in connection with a case involving the suicide of a junior female artist who passed away on November 23, 2023. He was taken into custody on December 6, 2023. He later got bail for shooting the film, as he played a crucial role in the film.

Besides Jagadeesh, actor Sritej, known for his portrayal of Chandra Babu Naidu in the films NTR, Dhamaka, and Pushpa The Rise, was arrested by the Kukatpally police.

A case has been registered against him as a young woman alleged that he deceived her with the promise of marriage. Based on her complaint, the police have filed a case under sections BNS 69, 115 2, and 318 2. Further details are yet to be disclosed. This is not the first complaint against him, as he was involved in a controversy for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a married woman, which reportedly led to her husband's death from a heart attack.

The new single Kissik from the film has been facing a lot of backlash for its poor execution and last-minute change from DSP to Thamman after the fallout between DSP and the producers. The film is set to release on December 6th and is finding itself surrounded by a lot of controversies. Fans of Allu Arjun have started to wonder why things are going wrong while the film is inching closer to the release with each passing day.

The sequel, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.