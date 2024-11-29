Pushpa 2: Abusive language, Allu Arjun's violent scenes censored; granted U/A certificate with 3 hours 15 mins runtime

Fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are waiting with bated breath for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the trailer and songs of the film have been received well by the masses.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer receives U/A certification from CBFC

The trailer got mixed reviews, some loved it, while a section of fans pointed out that the film has nothing new to offer.

The film has successfully received its certification and has been confirmed to have a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Pushpa has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The CBFC gave the certificate after a few minor edits in the dialogue and some replacements.

Certain cuss words and excessively violent scenes have been deleted.

The CBFC asked the makers to delete the word 'r***i' in three places. Words 'Denguddi' and 'Venkateshwar' were also asked to be revised.

A gruesome scene of an amputated leg flying was asked to be removed. A scene wherein Allu Arjun is seen holding a severed arm of a person. The makers are told to zoom in on the protagonist so that the violent bit is not shown on the screen.

The leading actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting the film. After the trailer launch in Patna, they held a promotional event in Kerala where the actor also unveiled a special surprise for the fans.

In a recent event, the actor revealed that a new song titled Peelings, featuring him and Rashmika, is on the way. He even shared a sneak peek by playing the initial stanzas of the song, which includes lyrics in Malayalam.

Fahadh Faasli's absence from Pushpa's promotions

He said, "Enda army, namaskaram." Allu Arjun added, "Lots of love from your adopted son, Mallu Arjun."

On missing Fahadh Faasil. He shared, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing."

"My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I'm telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2, and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

The on-screen jodi of Srivalli and Pushpa is in Mumbai to promote their film, Pushpa.