Director Puri Jagannadh and actress-turned-producer Charmy Kaur (Charmi/Charmme) have gifted themselves Range Rover Vogue and BMW 7 Series car, respectively post the success of iSmart Shankar.

Charmy Kaur teamed up with Puri Jagannadh for the first in Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi movie Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap. The actress played the lead role and also produced the director's 2015 film Jyothi Lakshmi. Later this duo co-produced movies like Rogue (2017), Paisa Vasool (2017) and Mehbooba (2018), but all of them were flops at the box office.

Charmy Kaur and Puri Jagannadh came back together for Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar, which was released in the cinema halls on July 19. The duo left no stone unturned to make this film success at the box office and the two were successful in their attempts. The film has become one of the big hits of 2019, by earning nearly 200 percent of the distributors' investments.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmy Kaur were seen partying with their friends to mark the huge success of iSmart Shankar. Puri is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and Charmy is following the suit now. A month after its success, the two have gone on to gift themselves with swanky cars. The director and producer bought Range Rover Vogue and BMW 7 Series car, respectively.

Puri Connects tweeted, "Shining Company @puriconnects Founders Bought Two New Cars Grey Range Rover Vogue - @purijagan BMW 7series - @Charmmeofficial They Surely Shining Bright With The Success Of #IsmartShanker, @ActorAkashPuri's Romantic & @TheDeverakonda 's Fighter Is Lined Up."

The two are collaborating again as co-producers for Akash Puri's Romantic and Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter. Both the movies are expected to be released in the cinema halls in 2020. Puri Jagannadh and Charmy Kaur are hoping to hat-trick success with these movies.