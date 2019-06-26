A water purifier advertisement in a newspaper had netizens baffled since they were advertising for vegetarian water. Social media had only one question, "What is vegetarian water?"

The ad first asks "Pure vegetarian water? Must be an advertising gimmick!" acknowledging that this will be the first reaction. All doubts are then cleared by saying that it actually isn't a gimmick.

It goes on to explain that the purifier will kill all the germs in the water, thus rendering it vegetarian. It said that while other purifiers kill most of the germs in the water, "but the chemically-killed micro-organisms, remain in the water, making it safe, but effectively non-vegetarian."

Pure Vegetarian Water is like 786 % Halal Dates. pic.twitter.com/V1SyJopBbe — Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) June 22, 2019

Phase I #prestige claims it can make water vegetarian. Phase II : Planning to build devices that can make curd, cheese and yogurt vegetarians foods too. #FutureMinds #ads #Prestige #inventions ??????? pic.twitter.com/qcHETQDlO3 — trivedi gvn (@trivedigvn) June 21, 2019

What's genius about the 'pure vegetarian water' ad is the reasons the copywriters came up with to justify the three words: it's pure veg because 100% microbes are killed. Sad to imagine some poor soul was on gunpoint to come up with the copy to explain pure veg water. — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) June 21, 2019

Pure VEGETARIAN water??



We're in the endgame now. pic.twitter.com/11H4TNWV7l — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) June 21, 2019