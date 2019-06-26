Water, drinking water
REPRESENTATIONAL PICTUREANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

A water purifier advertisement in a newspaper had netizens baffled since they were advertising for vegetarian water. Social media had only one question, "What is vegetarian water?"

The ad first asks "Pure vegetarian water? Must be an advertising gimmick!" acknowledging that this will be the first reaction. All doubts are then cleared by saying that it actually isn't a gimmick.

It goes on to explain that the purifier will kill all the germs in the water, thus rendering it vegetarian. It said that while other purifiers kill most of the germs in the water, "but the chemically-killed micro-organisms, remain in the water, making it safe, but effectively non-vegetarian."