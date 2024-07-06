It's been over a decade later since the cult film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released. The 2008 cult romantic comedy marked the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala and it was also Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's first film.

As the film clocked 16 years, to celebrate the occasion, the cast reunited via a video to call and sing the most loved song, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

The reunion of the cast was like a fresh breath of air for millennials as a section of people have grown up watching the film and there are memories attached to the film.

Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza and gang walk down the memory lane; sing Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as the film turns 16

From the songs, and script to the star cast's acting, everything was perfect and even after 16 years the cast looks the same.

On Thursday, the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions, which produced the film, shared a special video with the caption, "16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (red heart emoji)."

Let's take a look

In the video, the primary cast of the film is seen singing the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa song.

The video ends with Murali Sharma saying with a smile, "Agli baar ye gaana gaaya na toh goli maar dunga (I will shoot you the next time you sing this song)."

Netizens heaped praise on the star cast Genelia D'Souza, and Imran Khan and mentioned that they are ageing backwards.

A user wrote, "How Genelia's voice hasn't changed a bit.."

Another mentioned, "What's stopping you guys from re-releasing the film?"

Box-office report

The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, earned over Rs 84 crore at the box office.

Work Front

After debuting with Jaane Tu, Imran Khan went on to shed his boy-next-door avatar with movies like Delhi Belly, Luck, etc. In 2018, he made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.