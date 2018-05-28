A 23-year-old budding Punjabi singer named Navjot Singh, who had recently released two singles, was found shot dead in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh on Monday, May 28.

According to PTI, the singer's body was found just a few metres away from where his car was parked at Rampur Sainian village in Dera Bassi in Punjab's Mohali district. Inspector Mahinder Singh of Dera Bassi police station said his body was bearing four to five bullet injury marks.

Singh, who was staying in a flat at Eco Towers, was returning home and had called his mother at around 11.15 pm. He had said that he would be reaching home in 5-10 minutes but he didn't. After launching a search for him, his family found his car parked near a factory near the village.

The inspector said that his body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Earlier, a well-known Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and his friend were shot at by unidentified people in Mohali on April 14. The two sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali.