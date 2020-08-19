A devastating video surfaced social media showing a man crushing a stray dog under his car in Punjab's Kapurthala. The dog died after 30 minutes after being brutally crushed under the wheels, said the locals.

The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh who lives in Dandupur village in Kapurthala, after the People For Animals (PFA) activists traced the whereabouts of the person on the basis of his car registration number which can be seen in the footage.

A CCTV footage of that areas recorded the horrific incident and was shared by Member of Parliament and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Gandhi tweeted, "This is Gurinder Singh son of Harbans Singh village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain."

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused used to run a dog-fight ring and kept several dogs in captivity to use in those fights.

In the video, a man sits in his car while a dog is visibly lying down on the road. He accelerates the car without honking and runs it over the dog. Injured, the dog gets up and leaves behind a pool of blood.

Locals told the People For Animals (PFA) activists that the dog died within 30 minutes after being brutally crushed by the accused.

According to India Today TV, Shalini a member of PFA, Amritsar said, "A video was shared in our group yesterday which shows a person crushing a dog under a car. We wanted to find out the whereabouts of the person. The only evidence with us was the car number plate.

Accused identified as a dog breeder, booked

The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, police said.

Singh, a resident of Dandupur in Kapurthala, is absconding, they said. "We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu said.

The case has been registered at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala. The accused is said to be in the business of dog breeding, a police official said.

Watch the video: Trigger Warning