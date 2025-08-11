Punjab Power Crisis: Mass Leave Disrupts Supply

In a significant development affecting Punjab's power sector, over 15,000 employees from the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) and Punjab State Power Transmission Ltd have embarked on a three-day mass leave. This action, organized under the Bijli Ekta Manch and Punjab State Employees Federation (PSEB) joint forum, is a response to unresolved demands. The strike, which began on Monday, is set to continue until midnight on August 13, impacting residential, industrial, and agricultural sectors across the state.

The employees' decision to strike follows a failed meeting with the government, which did not yield any resolution to their demands. These demands include the release of a 13 percent pending dearness allowance, the restoration of the old pension scheme, correction of anomalies in pay and pension revisions, regularization of contract staff, and the recruitment of nearly 50,000 vacant posts. The strike has raised concerns about the potential disruption of power supply, especially during a period of high demand.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has made a fervent appeal to the striking employees to end their agitation and return to work, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted power supply for households, agriculture, and industrial sectors. "The prolonged strikes could cause significant hardship to millions of consumers, which should not be suffered at any cost," he stated. The minister assured the employees that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has shown utmost sincerity and responsiveness in addressing their concerns.

Government's Response and Negotiations

A crucial meeting was convened on August 10 in Chandigarh, involving the PSPCL administration, representatives of the Powercom employees Joint Forum, and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch. The meeting was chaired jointly by Harbhajan Singh and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. During the deliberations, the PSPCL administration consented to accept almost all key demands put forth by the employees. These include the creation of new posts and filling of existing vacancies, an increase in ex-gratia amounts, stoppage of recovery in compassionate cases until a final decision is made, provision of cashless medical facilities to employees, release of pending allowances, clearance of overdue overtime payments for grid substation staff, and some cases of pension revisions.

The government has also promised special attention towards repairing and maintaining PSPCL buildings. "Given that most of the demands have been addressed, it is now neither fair nor reasonable for employees to continue striking," said the minister. He stressed that the government is committed to the well-being of its employees and is always ready to resolve their issues amicably.

Harbhajan Singh further stated that while the bulk of the demands have been met, the doors of the state government remain open for constructive dialogue on any remaining matters. He appealed to the employees to rise above the agitation and consider the welfare of the public, reiterating that unity between the workforce and the administration is essential for ensuring Punjab's power sector remains strong, efficient, and consumer-friendly.