Match Details:

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 12, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an exciting contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side is yet to register a win this season in the four games they have played and their campaign is likely to get only tougher from here on. They brought Maheesh Theekshana into the playing XI in the previous game but he did not have much impact. U19 sensation Rajvardhan Hangargekar is likely to get his chance in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore are on the right track with three wins in their last three games and have clicked in most of the departments. However, they will expect a lot more from their skipper Faf du Plessis at the top of the order. They have some of the best finishers available in the middle order. Josh Hazlewood might come into the playing XI if he is available, while Harshal Patel has left the bio-bubble due to personal reasons and he will have to undergo isolation when he returns.

Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings played their previous game against SRH at the same ground and they would have assessed the conditions to some extent. However, the conditions do differ in day fixtures from night ones, and there is a possibility of the dew factor playing a role in this game. The last two games played at this ground saw scores being chased down easily and that could be the mantra for the captain that wins the toss.

Here are the stats related to clash:

1 – Dinesh Karthik needs to hit one more six to reach 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

1 – Moeen Ali needs one wicket to reach 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – Ambati Rayudu needs to score two more runs to acquire the milestone of 4000 runs in the IPL.

3 – Siddarth Kaul needs three wickets to reach 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

3 – Dwayne Bravo needs three more sixes to reach 50 sixes for CSK in the IPL.

8 – MS Dhoni needs to hit eight sixes in order to become the first player with 200 sixes for CSK in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs for CSK vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings:

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey/Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel/Siddharth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.