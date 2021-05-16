With Punjab continuing to report high Covid positivity, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all the existing restrictions up to May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all curbs.

The Deputy Commissioners will continue to determine opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check spread of Covid, especially in rural areas, Amarinder Singh said, adding that they can also make suitable amendments based on local condition as long as these do not dilute the state's overall restrictions.

Punjab extends COVID restrictions

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing norms, regulating crowds in market places and public transport, and imposition of penalties prescribed for violation of norms and restrictions.

Reviewing the state's Covid situation at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-on-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000 in this period, there was need to extend the same in view of the high positivity of 13.1 per cent as of the May 9-15 period, with CFR standing at 2.4.

He also directed the district administrations to investigate complaints of fleecing of patients by some private hospitals, warning that these would be shut down if they continue to indulge in such practices.

Such cases have to be strictly dealt with, he said, directing the police to crack down on those found indulging in hoarding or black-marketing of any Covid-related essentials or medicines.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the spread of the new fungal disorder associated with Covid.

He stressed the need to increase surveillance for this disease as, if it is not treated early, it can cause severe complications.

He also directed the Health Department to ensure that medicines to treat this disease are available with the state.

On the availability of oxygen, the Chief Minister said that while the state, through judicious measures, had been able to prevent any mishap, the situation should be closely monitoring by the Health Department.

The state was expecting over 2,500 oxygen concentrators on the ground within this month, he said, directing the department to ensure the best use of the same.

Bhopal extends COVID curbs till May 24

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal till May 24. This is one of the precautionary measures taken by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Earlier, the curfew in Bhopal was in force till May 17.

Corona curfew has been extended till May 24, 6 a.m. in Bhopal district to protect the citizens from the surge in Covid-19 infections and keeping in view the general health in public interest.

According to official information, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania has issued the order using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. As per the order, the corona curfew has been extended within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation area and Berasia municipality area.

Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

The Haryana government on Sunday announced to extend the statewide lockdown till May 24 to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Home Minister Anil Vij said.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he said in a tweet.

The development comes as Haryana continues to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, reporting 9,676 new infections officially on Saturday. The state's health bulletin also reported 144 deaths on Saturday.

A day earlier, the state saw 9,676 cases with the total active cases rose to 84,870. According to the health bulletin, the state reported 6,546 deaths till Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)