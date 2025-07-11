The Chandigarh Police's Cyber Cell has initiated proceedings against Punjab Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora. This action stems from a complaint by Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, who accused the ministers of disseminating an altered video aimed at damaging his reputation. The case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

The controversy revolves around a video that Bajwa claims was manipulated to misrepresent his critique of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau's actions. The original video, posted on Bajwa's official X handle on June 25, criticized the Bureau's alleged misconduct during a raid at the residence of MLA Ganieve Kaur, wife of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Bajwa highlighted the inappropriate conduct of the officials, particularly against a woman legislator, which he deemed uncalled for and contrary to the law.

Bajwa alleges that the AAP leaders edited the video to remove all references to Ganieve Kaur, thereby falsely portraying him as defending Majithia, who is embroiled in a disproportionate assets case linked to drugs. "The doctored video was then widely circulated on social media by AAP leaders to malign my image and mislead the public," Bajwa stated during a media interaction.

The complaint, filed at the Sector 3 Police Station in Chandigarh on July 7, seeks the registration of an FIR against prominent AAP figures, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the accused ministers Cheema and Arora. Bajwa's complaint underscores his role as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, where he consistently raises his voice against what he perceives as the illegalities and atrocities committed by the AAP government in Punjab.

Bajwa's allegations are not limited to the current incident. He has also highlighted a similar misconduct by the Vigilance Bureau against MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. In his complaint, Bajwa detailed the events of June 25, when he posted the original video at 3:13 pm, criticizing the Bureau's actions against both Ganieve Kaur and Khaira.

The case has drawn significant attention, with the Congress party backing Bajwa's claims. They allege that AAP functionaries deliberately circulated the doctored video to twist Bajwa's criticism into false support for Majithia. This incident has further strained the already tense relations between the Congress and AAP in Punjab.

The Chandigarh Police's decision to register a case against the AAP ministers is a crucial step in addressing the allegations. The case has been registered under Sections 336 (4), 356, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at the Cyber Crime Police Station. While the complaint names Cheema and Arora, it also mentions unidentified members of the Aam Aadmi Party, indicating that the investigation could potentially implicate more individuals.