North Korea has scheduled the final dismantlement of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which hosted all six of the country and amp;rsquo;s underground nuclear tests. The dismantlement will take place anytime between May 23 and 25, depending on the weather conditions, the reclusive country said. and amp;nbsp; and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Audioblocks Tension In The Air
Punggye-ri: What We Know About The Nuclear Test Site North Korea Is Going To Blow Up
May 17, 2018 19:29 IST
