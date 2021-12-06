A teaser from late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi has hit the internet on Monday, December 6, to coincide with the birth anniversary of his mother and producer late Smt Parvathamma Rajkumar.

The clip was formally released online by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. "Appu's dream, an incredible journey. It's time for the return - "Gandhada Gudi" [sic]," she tweeted. The same clip was shared by Shiva Rajkumar and other celebrities on social media sites.

All About Gandhada Gudi

It is a film that captures the beauty and culture of Karnataka. Gandhada Gudi is about an adventure journey taken by Appu in association with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha.

The late Power Star was impressed by the success of the natural history documentary Amoghavarsha. The idea to make a film on marine life off the Karnataka coast was born during the pandemic.

"He wanted to promote the State's biodiversity, forests, and natural habitat and the film was a dream for him," The Hindu quoted Amoghavarsha as saying

Interestingly, the name of the movie has been inspired by Dr Rajkumar's classic Gandhada Gudi and Ondu Muthina Kathe was also in consideration. The movie was scheduled to release on 1 November, just two days before Puneeth's untimely death.

"A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history, [sic]" he had tweeted days before he passed away.

The teaser has left his fans teary-eyed even as people hail his intent in pushing boundaries and presenting the beauty of Karnataka to the world. It is packed with stupendous visuals and Dr Rajkumar's one-liner gives goosebumps to fans.

