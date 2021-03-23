Bollywood Actor Govinda Sings Dr Rajkumar's Hit Kannada Song, Video Goes Viral

How often we see a Bollywood actor singing a Kannada song? Here is a video where a Hindi actor is seen humming a hit number of late Dr Rajkumar.

Well, it is none other than Govinda. The 57-year old's video of singing the lines from 'Yenden du ninnanu maretu' from 1974 film Eradu Kanasu has gone viral. The credit for making him sing goes to Harshika Poonacha.

Harshika Makes Govinda Sing Kannada Song

Harshika Poonacha and Govinda are currently working in a Bhojpuri film. Apparently, during the break, the actress requested him to sing the track.

"Hero No 1 Legendary Govinda Sir @govinda_herono1 Best Day of my Life ,Met this legend ,the Evergreen Superstar Govinda sir and He sang a kannada song with me ❤ He loves Dr.Rajkumar sir and his songs I'm so blessed. [sic]"she wrote on her Instagram.

The video has now gone viral among the Kannada cine-goers. Originally, PB Srinivas and Vani Jayaram had lent their voices for Chi Udaya Shankar-penned number.

However, it is not the first time that he has sung the song. Earlier, he had rendered the track on a Hindi show.

Harshika Busy in Bhojpuri Films

Harshika Poonacha is getting busy in Bhojpuri films. After entering the industry with Pawan Singh-starrer, she has signed two more projects. "I am grateful that things are happening for me. I just had two very rough years, first with losing my dad and soon after with the pandemic and, now things are slowly back on track," she is quoted as saying in an interview by The Times of India.

Both her newly-signed Bhojpuri films are romantic thrillers. She plays the role of a CEO in Oh Prema and in another project she will be seen in the role of a journalist. The 30-year old added, "I play a journalist who looks at every morsel of information with microscopic precision and has a very inquisitive nature. The script has been written well and I have already shot for a few days for the film,"