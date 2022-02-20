Just months after losing her husband, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar has suffered yet another personal blow. Her father Revanth passed away on Sunday, 20 February after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, Ashwini's father died on Sunday at the age of 78 at MS Ramaiah Hospital. It is reported that he had heart issues and had gone angioplasty 20 years ago. He was stressed following the death of his son-in-law Puneeth Rajkumar.

Revanth, who hailed from Chikkamagaluru district, worked as an engineer at Bangalore corporation and was a relative of senior politician DB Chandregowda.

It is not clear whether the final rites will be performed at their RT Nagar residence or his body will be taken to his native house in Chikkamagaluru.

In October 2022, Puneeth Rajkumar died by cardiac arrest. The physically-fit star's untimely death came as a big shock to Karnataka and his fans are yet to come to terms that he was not physically with us anymore.

Even as Ashwini and fans were trying to overcome from Appu's death, the news of her father's passing away only had added to their pain.

Nonetheless, like Puneeth Rajkumar, Revanth's eyes too have been donated.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is ready for release. The makers of the movie have decided to release the flick on the occasion of his birthday (March 17).

The film, which is produced by Kishore Pathikonda, is directed by Chethan Kumar. Priya Anand plays the female lead in the movie, which has Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, Sarath Kumar, Tilak and others in the cast.

The teaser of the movie was released recently and met with a great response.