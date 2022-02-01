SS Rajamouli and the makers of RRR have won the hearts of Kannadigas after postponing the release of their movie by a week for late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's James.

Yes, Puneeth Rajkumar's James is scheduled for release on March 17 on his birthday and releasing RRR would have impacted both the movies at the box office. In order to give the much-needed attention to James and as a mark of respect to the Sandalwood superstar, the makers of RRR pushed the release of their flick by a week so that Appu's film gets a solid opening.

"Trade in #Karnataka is overjoyed that @ssrajamouli pushed @RRRMovie by a week from Mar 18 to 25, to give late #PuneethRajkumar's #James a great tribute and befitting solo release on Mar 17 (#Appu Boss b'day). [sic]," leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai wrote.

The gesture has won the hearts of the fans of Puneeth Rajkumar as 100s of people take social media to thank SS Rajamouli. "Great gesture. We appreciate it. @ssrajamouli Humbled. Both movies will rock," a user on social media writes.

Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. His untimely death came as a shock to the nation. SS Rajamouli and Junior NTR too had paid a visit to Shivaraj Kumar's house to pay their condolence.

RRR was originally scheduled for release on January 7 and it was postponed at the last minute as many states started imposing lockdown and restrictions due to the third wave of Covid-19.

It is a historical fiction in which Ram Charan and Junior NTR play the lead with Alia Bhat enacting the role of a heroine. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and many others are part of the ensemble cast.

Whereas James is an action thriller directed by Chethan Kumar. Priya Anand plays the female lead in the movie which has Anu Prabhakar, Sarath Kumar and others in the supporting cast.