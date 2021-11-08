The Bengaluru cops have provided protection to Dr Ramana Rao, personal physician of late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. In the wake of media debates around the actor's death due to medical negligence, a KSRP platoon has been deployed outside the physician's house and clinic in Sadashiva Nagar in the city.

PHANA's Letter

The development took place after the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking protection to Dr Ramana Rao and others who treated Appu before his death.

"We strongly oppose attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr Ramana Rao, who did his best," Dr Prasanna wrote. The Association has also pointed out that certain TV and social media platforms were running narratives "blaming lack of care by the medical professionals" who offered services to the late actor. "This kind of judgemental and hypercritical media frenzy is creating distrust in society as well as risk to the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased," the letter stated as per The Indian Express.

Puneeth's tragic death

Puneeth Rajkumar had visited Dr Ramana's clinic on the day of his death before he was rushed to a private hospital. He had undergone an ECG test where the doctor noticed a strain in the heart.

Within a span of 10 minutes, Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. His untimely death shocked fans and there were debates on TV channel whether he died because of medical negligence.

Meanwhile, the 11th day rituals in connection with Puneeth Rajkumar's death. People from the film industry and politicians including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the event.