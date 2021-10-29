The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar are finding it difficult to digest the fact that he is no more. People, who had just seen him dancing alongside Yash and Shivaraj Kumar at the pre-release event of Bhajarangi 2 just days ago, are devastated over the news of his passing away.

A Star in Real Life

His humble nature, infectious smile and overall personality made him a real-life hero. If the audience fell in love with his on-screen roles, people around him truly admired him for his down-earth quality.

Hence, it is not surprising to see the visuals on TV of his well-wishers weeping over his death. But what amazes the fans is to see a TV anchor apparently broke down while reading the news of his death.

Viral Video

A video of Kannada news channel BTV anchor breaking down while announcing the news of Appu's death even as her colleagues console her. The clip has gone viral on social media sites.

The video clearly indicates that Puneeth Rajkumar had touched the lives of many and his passing away has pained crores of Kannadigas.

A #BTV news anchor in #Bengaluru broke down while reading the news of #PuneethRajkumardeath.

People are shocked with the untimely death of sandalwood power star. He was just 46 and heart attack claimed his life. pic.twitter.com/uwNNeSvk2n — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, his body has been kept at Kanteerva Studios for the fans to pay homage. The final rites will be performed on Saturday.

Puneeth Rajkumar started off his career as a child artiste and won several awards including a National Award for Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a hero in 2002 film Appu and went on to act in 29 films as a hero.

Milana, Akash, Paramathma, Dodmane Hudga and Raajakumara were some of his memorable movies.

His forthcoming movies were Chethan Kumar's James and Pawan Kumar's Dvitva. His last release was Yuvarathnaa, which was released earlier this year.