Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the untimely death of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The Power Star passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In his condolence tweet, the PM wrote, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. [sic]"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it is a personal loss for him and recalled the actor's last visit to his house to express condolence following the demise of M Karunanidhi.

His message read, "Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me.

He remained a humble human-being despite his stardom. Puneeth's kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart.

Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."

Check out condolence messages of top celebrities and politicians:

Anil Kapoor: Shocking & extremely sad... #PuneethRajkumar Broken heart Sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family...

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!! Folded hands

Ajith Kumar: Saddened to hear the unfortunate demise of Shri Puneeth kumar ji, may his family and friends gain strength to over come this grief. Ajith kumar and Shalini Ajith kumar .

Pawan Kalyan: The sudden & unfortunate demise of 'Sri Puneeth Rajkumar deeply saddens me. His performance in his first film ' Bettada Hoovu' as a child actor deeply etched in my mind.

Ever since I always admired him.

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Broken heart

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!

Mohanlal: The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss.

Mammootty: Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.

RIP #PuneethRajkumar

rajamouli ss: Shocked to hear about Puneeth passing away. Such a young and vibrant personality gone so soon. Met him just a couple of times. But can never forget his hospitality, humble and down to earth nature. My prayers and strength to his family and loved ones.

Kamal Haasan: The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected.We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka.

Ranganathan Madhavan: GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don' know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsBroken heartBroken heartBroken heart

Nagarjuna Akkineni: My deepest condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumar!! It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear this news!! May his soul rest in peaceFolded hands @NimmaShivanna #ripPuneethrajkumar

Mahesh Babu: Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones Folded hands

Dhanush: Puneet my friend Broken heartBroken heart This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace my friend. Hope you are in a better place. My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans.

Sivakarthikeyan: Left us too soon..shocked and saddened...Will always remember your kind heart and Cherish your generous appreciations Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #PuneethRajkumar sir rest in peace sirFolded handsFolded hands

Ram Charan: Unable to digest....

My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .

My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother!!Folded hands

Rahul Gandhi: My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon.

Jr NTR: Heartbroken! Can't believe you have gone so soon.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers.

Rana Daggubati: Gone too soon brother!! Extremely shocked and saddened Broken heart

Aditi Rao Hydari: Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Folded handsPrayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss Broken heart

Nani: Puneet raj kumar Broken heart Too young Heartbroken!

Suresh Raina: Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji's demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti

Mayank Agarwal: Deeply saddened to hear on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar Condolences Prayers for his family and friends RIP Folded hands