Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and real star Upendra are set to launch Kannada actor Chetan's next movie titled Maarga. The Sandalwood actors will also unveil the title poster of the film on this occasion.

Chetan of Aa Dinagalu and Myna fame has three big-ticket projects in his kitty. He has completed the shooting of two films like Byatraya and Ranam, which is the last film of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He married social worker Megha at a unique wedding ceremony held at Vinobha Bhave Ashram in Bengaluru on February 2. After taking a long break, he is set to start shooting his next film.

His next project titled Maarga is directed by Mohan, who has also written the story and screenplay for it. The movie will be launched at a grand opening ceremony to be held at Banagiri Varasiddi Vinayaka Temple in Banashankari, Bangalore between 9.30 am and 10.30 am on Friday (August 21).

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and real star Upendra, who have taken break from filmy activities due to COVID-19, will be the chief guests at the muhurta event of Maarga. The popular actors will not only kick-start the shooting of the Chetan Kumar starrer, but also release the title poster at the opening ceremony of the film.

The makers of Maarga have roped in B Ajaneesh Loknath to compose music for the movie, while SK Rao cranks the camera. The film will have Vikram More's action direction, Shankar Raman's dialogues, Kalai's dance choreography and Vijayashanthi's costume designs. The flick is expect to hit the screens in 2021.