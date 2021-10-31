Sending shockwaves to the entire Indian film industry, Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breath his last on October 29. The actor suffered cardiac arrest while exercising in the gymnasium, and despite attempts to save his life by a team of medical experts, he said Adios to this material world. The death news of Puneeth Rajkumar was totally unexpected, as he was just 46, and was known for maintaining fitness.

Aamir Khan shares a heartfelt note

Several top celebrities in the nation including Balakrishna Nandamuri, Prabhu Deva, and almost all celebrities from Sandalwood reached the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday to see Puneeth Rajkumar for the one last time. After seeing Puneeth Rajkumar lying motionless, an emotional Balakrishna wept, and he hugged Shiva Rajkumar like an elder brother who mourns the loss of his sibling.

And now, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared a heartfelt note for the late actor who found a place in millions of hearts with his charming dance moves and philanthropic activities.

"Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," wrote Aamir Khan on his Instagram page.

Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest near his father

Puneeth Rajkumar is fondly called Appu by his fans, and on Sunday, he was laid to rest with state honors at Kanteerava Studios. The last rites were performed in the presence of his family members, friends and leaders across all political parties in Bengaluru.

The rites were performed as per the traditions of the Ediga community of the Hindu religion. The mood was sombre throughout the ceremony, and outside the studios, thousands of his fans were heard chanting 'Appu'.