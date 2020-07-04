Coronavirus might have gripped the entire world in fear, but some people do these little things that bring smile on our faces or leave us puzzled - either way helping us take our minds off the increasing COVID-19 tally. A man from Pune did a bit of both with his unique take on face mask.

Ever since the COVID-19 struck India and lockdown was placed since late-March, the entire nation is on high alert. People are adhering to the norms laid out by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus further. Face masks been made mandatory in public and it is extremely rare to see anyone flout the thumb rule of protecting oneself and others from COVID-19.

That said, people have gotten innovative with face mask designs. From face masks with your partial face printed on it to transparent masks to show that beautiful smile and not to mention the embroidered and matching face masks, we've seen it all in the last few months. Just when we thought that, a man from Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad region came up with another unique face mask.

World's most expensive face mask? Perhaps...

Would you buy a single face mask or two iPhone 11 Pro smartphones? We don't even want to know the answer to that. But a Pune man identified as Shankar made the unexpected decision when he rather chose to go with a face mask that cost him nearly 3 lakh. You heard that right!

What's so special about this face mask, you'd ask? It's made out of gold. Not kidding.

The exact details of the face mask made out of gold remains unknown, but our calculation suggests it is around 60 grams in gold weight. There's some self design on the mask, but it is held with the support of two elastic bands that go around the ears.

While we wouldn't comment on how effective it is without actually having worn it, but we can say with absolute certainty that carrying 60 grams of weight as face mask isn't going to be comfortable. It's a nice souvenir to tell your grand kids about the 2020 pandemic, but they probably will read about in history books.

If you choose to buy two iPhone 11 Pros, it's still a better decision, but we'd say put all that money in bonds or save it for emergencies. Wonder what anti-maskers have to say about this.