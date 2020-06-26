Coronavirus is one of the biggest humanitarian crisis that has changed the way of life. From masks to hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, people have learned to live with these new norms. Besides being mandatory, these practices help to prevent further spread of coronavirus, which has infected millions and claimed hundreds and thousands of lives around the world.

Despite the scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of face masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19, conspiracy theories have people believe that face masks are vile.

At a county meeting in Florida this week, local residents expressed their anger over the mandatory use of face masks. Palm Beach County commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces due to spike in COVID-19 cases. But before the decision was made, the commissioners had to sit through angry speeches of locals on the mandate.

Florida's anti-maskers make wild remarks

The video clips from the meeting have since gone viral, with people calling the face mask rule "insane," "unconstitutional" and devil's laws."

I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear," said a woman named Whitney. "Things gotta breathe."

Many other Floridians reacted to the face mask mandate before the city lawmakers.

You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask, knowing that that mask is killing people," one Christina Gomez is heard saying in one of the clips. "It literally is killing people!"

Every single one of you that are obeying the devil's laws and you, doctor, are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity," she claimed.

They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door. You're all turning your backs," a woman identified as Sylvia Ball was quoted as saying.

You cannot just make laws!" another woman named Cindy told the city lawmakers. "That is unconstitutional. That is not how we run this country as a republic."