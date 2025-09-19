And the wait is over; the iPhone 17 series has finally launched worldwide, and Apple fans thronged the nearest outlets and flagship stores to get their hands on the new devices. Apple fans queued up outside stores, desperate to be among the first to own the phones. Several photos and videos of the chaos have already surfaced on social media.

Between 7am and 8am on Friday, a scuffle broke out at one of the stores, forcing security staff to intervene and restore order.

Needless to say, the launch of Apple's iPhone 17 series today drew massive crowds outside Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Mumbai's BKC store, in particular, witnessed an unexpected rush and heavy crowd pull. Amidst the frenzy, tempers flared and a fight broke out among a few people waiting in line.

A shocking video now doing the rounds online shows people hurling punches, slaps, and abuses as chaos erupted in the queue. The commotion disrupted the line, and security guards quickly stepped in to restore order.

However, the exact cause of the fight is still unclear.

VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.



Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

One of the first customers in Mumbai, Aman Memon, told PTI, "I have purchased three iPhones for my family and myself. Apple has launched a very good design this year, and the colour of the phone is also very different. This is my favourite colour, which is why I am very excited. I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I have been waiting for this phone for the last six months."

Nirmala Tai watching people standing in queue to buy iPhone 17 with 18% GST ? pic.twitter.com/Q2hiLoCYH3 — maithun (@Being_Humor) September 19, 2025

Another customer, Irfan, told ANI, "I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm yesterday. This time, there are changes in the camera and battery, and the look is also different."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 17 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/8XXm0lk445 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, an early buyer who purchased four units told PTI, "I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. This model is comparatively better than the last three models."

As videos of people thronging Apple stores went viral, social media cracked up with hilarious memes.

Chacha ghar jao, kaha iPhone ke chakkar me pade ho. pic.twitter.com/ZiQeeMC3Wt — Faceless Fury (@FacelessFury25) September 19, 2025

The latest Apple release includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3. All the new devices were unveiled on September 9, 2025, at Apple's grand 'Awe Dropping' event.