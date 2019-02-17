Jaaved Jaaferi received a lot of flak on social media for one of his tweets on Pulwama terror attack. The actor later apologised, and said that it was a case of "wrong choice of words".

Strong reactions have been pouring in from all quarters after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama terror attack. Jaaved too expressed grief and anger at the incident, but later made a tweet that did not go down well with many.

In reply to one of his followers, Jaaved refused to blame Pakistan for the terror attack, and apparently compared "extreme right wing religious groups" with the terror outfit Jaish e Mohammed that carried the attack.

"like extreme right wing religious groups spreading hate and riots in India are not India, Jaish e Mohammed is not Pakistan," he tweeted.

This tweet irked several on the micro blogging site, who slammed the actor for his views. Taking note of the criticisms, Jaaved later tweeted out an apology, and said that his words were misinterpreted.

"My heartfelt apologies to my friends, followers and fellow Indians who got upset over a tweet of mine. I didn't mean it the way it was interpreted. It was a wrong choice of words. Please read my earlier tweets on my timeline condemning the terrorists and Pakistan before judging [sic]," he tweeted.

Nonetheless, the damage was already done as people started sharing screenshot of the concerned tweet, slamming the actor.

In the worst terror attack carried on the security officials in decades, as many as 40 CRPF soldiers died after a suicide bomber targeted their convoy while they were returning to join duty. The explosion was so big that it was heard from around 10 kms away. Tension has been prevailing across Jammu and Kashmir after the incident.