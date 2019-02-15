Authorities on Friday, February 15, imposed curfew in the city of Jammu after mobs protesting against the terrorist strike in the Kashmir Valley turned violent, torching some vehicles and damaging several others.

District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar said the curfew had been clamped to maintain law and order. Police said the violence began in the city's Gujjar Nagar area.

Police used tear smoke and batons to bring the situation under control after which curfew was imposed, initially in Gujjar Nagar, Talab Khatikan, Janipur, Bakshi Nagar, Chenni Heemat, Bus Stand and some other places in the old city area and later extended to entire Jammu.

Tension spread to other "sensitive areas" of the city as news about the violence in Gujjar Nagar spread.

"People are advised to maintain calm and not play into the hands of anti-social elements who want to exploit the situation for their nefarious objectives," a police officer said.

One of the 45 CRPF soldiers killed in Thursday's suicide bombing in Pulwama was identified as Naseer Ahmad of Rajouri district in the state. A protest shutdown was called on Friday by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI). Jammu transporters association, the local Bar association and the National Conference have extended support to the shutdown.

Rakesh Gupta, President of JCCI, an influential body of local traders and industrialists, told IANS: "We condemn the brutal attack and stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones in this attack.

"I appeal to the people belonging to different sections of the society to maintain the traditional harmony and brotherhood for which Jammu has been known ever since the fires of violence spread in the (Kashmir) Valley."