Terrorists once again attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The incident happened at 7:40 am on Sunday, July 5.

A CRPF trooper of 182 Battalions CRPF sustained minor injuries following an IED attack. However, his condition is now stable.

Senior officers present at the spot

The J&K Police took to Twitter and wrote: "A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow."

The suspected terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel with an Improvised Explosive Device. The IED's low-intensity blast was carried out moments after a CRPF convoy passed through Gangoo village in South Kashmir.

The blast caused an alarm in the region. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is currently underway.

Top officers and additional security forces have arrived at the spot of the attack.

(With agency inputs)