Seven people were injured in an explosion in Tral town in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.
Police sources said an explosion, apparently a grenade blast, took place in the bus stand of Tral town in the afternoon.
"Seven persons were injured in the explosion. They have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Tral where doctors referred one of the injured to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
"Doctors said all the injured had reported with splinter injuries," a source said.
Meanwhile, the bus stand area has been cordoned off to carry out searches.
